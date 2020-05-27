Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.09. Invesco shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 4,732,625 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

