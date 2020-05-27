Investec Australia Property Fund (ASX:IAP) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Investec Australia Property Fund (ASX:IAP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Investec Australia Property Fund stock opened at A$1.14 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Investec Australia Property Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of A$1.64 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of $633.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.16.

Investec Australia Property Fund Company Profile

Investec Australia Property Fund is an Australian domiciled fund that is dual listed on the JSE and the ASX. The Fund invests in office, industrial and retail property located in Australia and New Zealand. The Fund is managed by an experienced team of property specialists on the ground in Australia who have an established track record.

