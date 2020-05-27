Investec Australia Property Fund (ASX:IAP) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Investec Australia Property Fund (ASX:IAP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.
Investec Australia Property Fund stock opened at A$1.14 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Investec Australia Property Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of A$1.64 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of $633.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.16.
Investec Australia Property Fund Company Profile
