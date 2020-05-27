Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JCDecaux (DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA: DEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.60 ($21.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €20.20 ($23.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.60 ($21.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

EPA DEC traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.00 ($20.93). 187,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.01. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

