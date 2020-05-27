Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/22/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/22/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

5/19/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/15/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/12/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/8/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 58,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $193.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.62.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000 over the last ninety days. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

