Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Hits $9.39 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $14,186.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,716,683 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

