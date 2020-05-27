Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.71.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 416,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,281. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $9,044,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at $30,233,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,090 shares of company stock worth $17,353,844. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.