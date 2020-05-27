iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Up 5.7%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.28, 1,115,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,266,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

