iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $302.60. 4,307,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,105. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.17 and its 200 day moving average is $303.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

