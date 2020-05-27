iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 661.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $176.42. 2,084,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,552. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

