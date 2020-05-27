iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 554.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 1,863,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.