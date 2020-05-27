iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 4,066,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,118,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

