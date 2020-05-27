iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 121.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 142,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

