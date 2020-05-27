istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

istar has a dividend payout ratio of -258.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect istar to earn ($0.98) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -44.9%.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 285,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,574. The company has a market cap of $759.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. istar has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

