istar Inc (STAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

istar has a payout ratio of -258.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect istar to earn ($0.98) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -44.9%.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 311,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. istar has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

