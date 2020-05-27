istar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.49, approximately 595,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 970,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $759.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, research analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. istar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in istar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in istar by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in istar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in istar by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in istar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

