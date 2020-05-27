J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.