Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives $20.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

JHG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 2,162,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

