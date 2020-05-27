Jean-Francois Brossoit Sells 2,671 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Francois Brossoit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMS Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CMS Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.