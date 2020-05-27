JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $95.82, 41,209,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 21,624,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

