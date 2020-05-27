JUST Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. JUST has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $58.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.95 or 0.02048717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00183459 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.