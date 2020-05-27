Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,487,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,381,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

