Kcash Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

