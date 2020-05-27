Keith Jensen Sells 6,693 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00.

FTNT traded down $6.47 on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,180. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.