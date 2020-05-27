KekCoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $124,068.46 and $26.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005749 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01713798 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000535 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

