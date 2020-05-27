Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

KEYS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

