KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Trading 6.4% Higher

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.56, 3,430,429 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,171,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.