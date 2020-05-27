Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Up 7.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.17, 480,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 224,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.2% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 110,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 120,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

