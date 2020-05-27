Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 111,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,366. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 1,056,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $33,301,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

