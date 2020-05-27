Kura Oncology (KURA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

5/19/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,826. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 307,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

