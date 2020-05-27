L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.37. 1,388,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,716. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.