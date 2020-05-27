Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

