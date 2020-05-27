Lamden (TAU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,626.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $9,626.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.