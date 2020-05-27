Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 5.6%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 3,824,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,670,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 29th.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,633,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

