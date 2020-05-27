Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.