Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $9,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 10,106,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98.

