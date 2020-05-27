Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,435,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

