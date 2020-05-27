Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 3,913,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,171. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

