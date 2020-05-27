Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 5.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,592. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

