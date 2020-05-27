Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.37. 14,660,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

