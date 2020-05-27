Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 539,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

