Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 29,649 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,649 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,767,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,396 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 316,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,946. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.