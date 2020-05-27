Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 368,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

