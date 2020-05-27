Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 970 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 154,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 64.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 2,233,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

