Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after buying an additional 398,353 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $499,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. 4,727,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,402,875. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

