LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 1,073,458 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,695,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. BidaskClub raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

