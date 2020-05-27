LIFE (LIFE) Price Tops $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $307,025.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

