Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Hits $5.44 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00015872 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.44 million and $687,372.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00480305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.