Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 30,482 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

