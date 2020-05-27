LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 487,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

