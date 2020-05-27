LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
