Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $49.69, approximately 5,416,251 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,939,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,475,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

